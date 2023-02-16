The National Monetary Council (CMN) met this Thursday (16) for the first time this year and during the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The meeting ended without the collegiate approving measures related to the inflation target and in the midst of tensions between President Lula and the Central Bank.

The CMN collegiate is formed by the ministers of Finance, Fernando Haddad, of Planning, Simone Tebet, and by the president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto. The CMN defines the rules for the national financial system and revises the inflation targets, set by the Central Bank through the setting of the basic interest rate (Selic).

+ Lula says he governs for the people and not for the financial market

President Lula has been demanding a reduction in the rate, which is currently at 13.75%, the highest level in six years. The 2023 inflation target is 3.25%. For the next two years, the target to be pursued by the Central Bank is 3% inflation. The 2026 target will be set this year. Campos Neto has a mandate until the end of 2024.

short meeting

The first meeting between Haddad, Tebet and Campos Neto lasted less than half an hour: it started at 3:18 pm and ended at 3:46 pm. However, before the CMN, there was a lunch between the three that lasted more than two hours.