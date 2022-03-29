Mexico.- During the past month of February, the gasoline production by the company Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) managed to reach a new record by overcoming the barrier of 300 thousand barrels per day.

The barrier of 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day had not been seen since May 2017according to the data collected in the National Refining System (SNR) of the Mexican Republic.

During the second month of the current year, hydrocarbon production was, on average, 309.1 thousand barrels per day, which represents an increase of more than 50%, if one takes into account that in July 2020 there were 145 thousand barrels per day of this fuel.

Meanwhile, the increase registered last February meant an increase of 15%, compared to the figures that were in January 2022, and 25%, in relation to the production that the State company had in February 2021.

On the other hand, regarding the production of dieselPemex registered, last February, an average of 157.3 thousand barrels per day, which represented an increase of 13%, compared to the first month of this year, and 49% compared to February 2021.

Meanwhile, the production of liquefied petroleum gas fell 1.8%, averaging 97.7 barrels per day. However, compared to February 2021, this year’s generation had an increase of 5.6%.

As regards the production of fuel oilthis average, in the second month of the current year, 241.7 thousand barrels per day, assuming 10% less than what was had in January of this 2022, as well as a decrease of 2.5%, in contrast to February of last year.

In recent weeks, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has announced that 32 billion pesos have been invested in the rehabilitation of the 6 refineries integrated into the National Refining System.

In addition to this, the construction of the Olmec refinerywhich is being built in Dos Bocas, Tabasco, as well as the purchase of the Deer Park refinery in Texas, United States.