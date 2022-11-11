What is the use of enormous political power? At the end of the first year of government the balance is still not encouraging. the regional economy it grows at too slow a pace, with respect to the needs of the productive sectors and the population. Its low dynamism it hinders the creation of jobs, income and greater opportunities.

It is urgent to use the political power that has, to start a different stage. It is necessary to take background decisions to improve social welfare, reduce poverty, increase production and competitiveness, and really build a democratic state where the exercise of politics is something useful to improve.

In the government, attention to political issues and support for disadvantaged social groups have predominated. The economy is a subject totally relegated to a secondary place. But it is already necessary to assume that regional growth is the most important thing. Less rhetoric and more substantive actions are required in the economic sphere.

In the national context, Sinaloa it is a mid-table economy and its trend is down. Its contribution to the national GDP does not exceed 2%. In exports and foreign investment it occupies the last places. Agriculture continues in crisis, with cost, financing and marketing problems.

Companies lose dynamism and add enough added value to local production. The fishing fleet is deteriorating and aquaculture does not improve its productivity. The industry is very incipient, and only tourism is growing. Problems such as public insecurity, social inequality, poverty, and the abandonment of urban and rural communities persist.

In addition, the public administration has not improved its efficiency. Greater convening and management capacity is required to multiply public and private investment. If you really want to strengthen the current political project, you have to make new substantive decisions in the economic field. And it will have to be done, not with occurrences, but with useful and viable projects.

Municipal governments no longer have the capacity to drive growth. Neither to improve their communities, nor offer public services. Some time ago they stopped being promoters of the regional economy and the welfare of the population. They do not have resources for investment and their councils are non-functional and onerous.

The productive vocation of the entity has to modernize, make a qualitative leap, and start a different stage. Sinaloa cannot continue to be a primary producer that sells everything in bulk. It is important to generate a new productive identity: an image that shows a different stage in development.

Continuing inertia benefits no one. A first Government Report is an opportunity to close a stage and propose the start of a different one. Yes, a stage where a situation very different from the one that now prevails is built.