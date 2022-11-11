There’s a lot answers to the question: “How are you?”. You can answer, for example: “Good and bad, to know everything.” Or say like that man who was asked that: how was he? He would reply: “In good evil, and in evil good.” He meant that in things of money or property he did not prosper, but that in exchange for that he had good health. (He was not like that cynical man who postulated: “The important thing in life is money. Health as you want comes and goes”). To the question: “How are you?” don Abundio usually answers: “Like the Niño de San Antonio: laughing, but with the stake behind”.

It alludes to the image of that saint, who has in his arms a smiling Child Jesus whose figure the image maker nailed to a small stake so that it would not come loose from its place. A certain friend of mine is asked: “How’s your business?” And he replies with grandiloquent accent and majestic gesture: “Wind in the head!”

So, wind in the bow, let’s go now the Mexicans, overwhelmed by problems of all order and disorder. They screw us from inside the government, and from outside they screw us too. New taxes and price increases continued are oppressive the same for the rich as for the poor. And yet it is said that the recession The United States will do to us what a soft air of leisurely turns would do to the Benemérito de las Américas!

As the world shakes we close eyes, ears and everything else to reality, and we believe that we are protected from all contingencies, as if a huge umbrella covered the entire national territory, including El Moquetito, Tamaulipas. I am not a harbinger of evils, a dowser of calamities or a dark doomsayer of catastrophes, but I advise those who drive the ship of the country not to leave it adrift in this stormy sea whose waves already reach us from the north.

If something happens that messes up the apparent economic stability that the regime presumes, don’t say I didn’t warn you in time….

With the foregoing, I have fulfilled the duty that I have imposed on myself, of guiding the Republic. Satisfied with that modest mission, I will now tell a few jokes that will lighten the sorrow that my words must surely have caused the Nation… They surprised an old lady in Paris stealing the ribbons of the funeral offerings that were deposited every day before the tomb of the Unknown Soldier. “Why do you do that?” -asks a draconian judge- “Before I had money -she explains- and I got used to wearing underwear with silk trimmings.

Now that I can’t buy it, I use those ribbons to adorn my underwear”. “Let’s see -orders the judge- Check it to see if what it says is true”. Some policewomen proceed to check the old lady. the garment that covered the bust had a ribbon that said: “Fallen in the line of duty” And on the other garment there was another ribbon with the inscription: “To the hero of a thousand battles”… The new little maid of the house She was cleaning the bedroom, and she found an unrolled condom.”-What is this, ma’am?”-she asks her boss suspiciously, taking that thing with the tips of her fingers.The lady, between embarrassed and amused, asks her he answers: “But, Eglogia, why don’t they make love in your town?” “Yes we do,” the girl answers. But not until we are skinned”… THE END.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

Al-Mutamid fell in love with the beautiful slave Ismar. He took her to her very rich palace and surrounded her with luxuries: there was no whim of her beloved that he did not give her. When she told him that she longed for the days when she kneaded the clay with her bare feet, Al-Mutamid called her servants and had them fill the garden pool with honey and cinnamon powder.

“The mud is ready,” he told Ismar.

Another day the beautiful sobbed when remembering the snow that covered the mountains of her distant land. But how to make snow fall there, in Seville? Al-Mutamid had a hundred thousand almond trees planted on the hills. When they bloomed, their perfect whiteness resembled the snow that covers the mountains.

“They make me feel cold,” she said with a pout of disgust. And Al-Mutamid had the trees cut down.

His friends reproached him for such dedication, and told him that he was a slave to Ismar’s beauty. And he answered with a vague smile:

-Let me be like this. Her beauty lasts so little, and the strength needed to surrender to her is gone so soon!

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITES

By AFA.

“… Women have little influence in the government of nations…”.

In politics, they will say,

that information is correct.

Because in the house he has commanded

since the time of Adam.