The announcement trailer for Clockwork Revolution , the new title from inXile Entertainment, won a Clio Award for sound design. To celebrate, the developers recorded a cute video in which they explained the secret to the beauty of the movie's sounds: a toilet kazoo .

The kazoo

The video was recorded during a fictitious meeting where the topic is brought up Clio Award. Then the sketch of the toilet kazoo starts, with which the braaam sound would have been recorded, that is, the one that prepares the spectators for the worst, making it clear that it is about to arrive.

The video also shows the moment in which the sound would have been recorded, complete with cup in the foreground. In short, a great marketing moment that makes us look forward even more to the time when we will be able to play Clockwork Revolution on PC and Xbox console, perhaps via Game Pass. Unfortunately there isn't a release year yet.

It must be said that inXile is no stranger to similar videos. Recently you published a video in which you talk about wizards, but you also made the best trailer for Starfield.