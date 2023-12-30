Dhafra (Al-Ittihad)

The curtain rises on Sunday on the Liwa International Festival 2024, witnessing the conclusion of the Hill Climb Car Race, organized by the Liwa Sports Club, in an exciting and joyful atmosphere, which lasted 24 days, in an “exceptional version” of the festival.

The competition begins with 3 categories: Open, Agency, and Hilux, and the challenges begin to climb the hill between the champions, in order to break the numbers and reach the higher levels.

The hill climb competitions are scheduled to begin at six in the evening, and continue until before midnight, with each competitor given the opportunity to make two attempts to ascend, and try to reach the best time.

Merheb continues to amaze audiences and visitors, through all the different and varied competitions it organizes, as well as the daily events that have dazzled everyone since the first day of the festival.

The organizers of the competition expect a large crowd to attend the Al-Tall area, to follow the final day’s competitions, as well as the Liwa Sports Club’s celebrations, in cooperation with the Department of Culture and Tourism, on New Year’s Eve in Mereb.

The last day witnesses great cooperation between the various organizers and supporters of the Liwa International Festival 2024, to receive incoming delegations and facilitate and organize the process of entry and movement around Tal Mereb, especially with the various activities in the place.

The first day of climbing the hill witnessed the start of the competition in three categories: electric cars, which are being launched for the first time in the championship, 6-cylinder turbo cars, and 8-cylinder gas cars. The first place in “Gas 8” went to the contestant Muhammad Rashid Al-Jabri with a time of 5,830 seconds, followed by Mishal Muhammad. Al-Khalidi with a time of 5,842, and Khaled Abdullah Rashid with a time of 5,997 seconds, and in the “turbo 6-cylinder”, Abdullah Muhammad Al-Dahmani took the lead with a time of 6,565 seconds, followed by Muhammad Amin Ismail with a time of 6,649 seconds, and Khaled Abdullah Rashid with a time of 7,211 seconds.

The hill climb competitions recorded a large audience, enjoying all the details of New Year’s in Merheb and the cold atmosphere at this time of the year.

On the other hand, during New Year's celebrations, a crowd awaits a busy program in the hill climbing area for cars, and the countdown begins on the Mareb Dunes from 11:45 in the evening, until midnight, when fireworks are launched, to celebrate the arrival of the new year, in addition to performances. Various lights, followed by distinguished drone shows, which provide a brilliant break in celebration of the New Year.