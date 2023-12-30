In the aftermath of the October 7, 2023 attacks carried out by Hamas in southern Israel, a terrifying picture of sexual violence against women has come to light. The New York Times conducted a two-month investigation, uncovering distressing details indicating sexual violence and mutilation in multiple locations targeted by terrorists.

Hamas and the rapes of Israeli women, the terrible stories of witnesses during interrogations



One of the victims, Gal Abdush, a mother of two from central Israel, disappeared from a rave that turned into a massacre site. A viral video shot by a woman searching for her missing friend showed Gal Abdush lying on the road, partially clothed, her face burned beyond recognition. Israeli police officers, based on video evidence, believe Gal Abdush was raped. Her tragic story has become a symbol of the horrors inflicted on Israeli women during the attacks. The investigation identified at least seven locations where Israeli women and girls appear to have been sexually assaulted or mutilated. Witnesses, medical personnel, soldiers and rape counselors were among the 150 people interviewed by the New York Times, who provided a comprehensive picture of the widespread gender-based violence that occurred on October 7.

The rave

Terror spread at raves, military bases along the Gaza border and kibbutzim. Witnesses described graphic scenes of women being raped and killed in several locations along Route 232, the highway where Gal Abdush's body was found. According to the NYT, doctors and volunteer soldiers reported discovering more than 30 bodies of women and girls in a state similar to that of Gal Abdush: legs spread, clothes torn and signs of abuse in the genital areas. The article also reports that the newspaper has viewed disturbing photographs and videos, including a woman's body with nails driven into her thighs and groin. Another video, provided by the Israeli army, showed two dead female soldiers at a base near Gaza, appearing to have been shot directly in the genital areas. Hamas has denied the allegations of sexual violence, sparking outrage among Israeli activists. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and UN Women were criticized for not having promptly acknowledged the accusations, the NYT recalls.

The Israeli police, acknowledging the difficulties encountered during the chaotic events of October 7, revealed that they did not initially focus on collecting forensic evidence on the women's bodies. Chaos, grief and religious duties led to hasty burials, with many bodies remaining unexamined. The lack of autopsies and crime scene examinations has left families searching for answers. The investigation encountered obstacles in gathering forensic evidence, typical in cases of widespread sexual violence during conflicts. Adil Haque, a law professor at Rutgers and an expert on war crimes, explained the difficulties, underlining that in armed conflicts priority is given to security, rather than the investigation of criminal cases. “Armed conflict is very chaotic,” he said, adding that sex crime cases are very often prosecuted years later, based on victim and witness accounts. “The eyewitness may not even know the victim's name,” he added. “But if he can testify by saying: 'I saw a woman raped by this armed group,' that may be enough,” according to the NYT.

The key witness and the horrors

A key witness, named Sapir, gave graphic testimony, describing the brutalization of women by armed men. She recalled witnessing the rape and killing of at least five women, underscoring the chaos and brutality of the attackers. Sapir's account was supported by photographs of his hiding place and her injuries. About 50 feet from her hiding place, she said, she saw approaching motorcycles, cars and trucks. He said he saw “about 100 men,” most of them dressed in military fatigues and combat boots, some in dark fatigues, entering and exiting the vehicles. She said the men gathered along the road and passed assault rifles, grenades, small missiles and seriously injured women among themselves, the NYT report said. “It was like a rallying point,” she said. The first victim Sapir said he saw of her was a young woman with copper-colored hair, her blood running down her back, her pants pulled down to her knees. A man pulled her by her hair, forcing her to bend over. Another of her raped her, Sapir said, and every time she flinched, he plunged a knife into her back.

He said he then saw another woman “torn to pieces.” While one terrorist raped her, she said of her, another of her took out a box cutter of her and cut off her breast. “One continued to rape her, and the other threw her breast to someone else, and they played with it and threw it and dropped it on the street,” Sapir said, according to the New York Times. The witness added that the men cut her face and that the woman then disappeared from her sight. Around the same time, she said, she saw three other women raped and terrorists carrying the severed heads of three other women. Sapir provided photographs of her hiding place and her injuries. Police officers confirmed her testimony and released a video of her, with her face obscured, in which she recounts some of what she saw. Another witness, Raz Cohen, according to the NYT report, a young Israeli who attended the rave and who had recently worked in the Democratic Republic of Congo training Congolese soldiers, said he was hiding in a dried-up stream bed, which gave him provided some cover from attackers who searched the area and shot anyone they found, he said in an hour-and-a-half interview at a Tel Aviv restaurant.

Perhaps 40 yards ahead of him, he recalled, a white van stopped and its doors opened. He said he then saw five men, wearing civilian clothes, all carrying knives and one with a hammer, dragging a woman across the ground. She was young, naked and screaming. “They all gather around her,” Cohen said. «She is standing. They begin to rape her. I saw the men standing in a semicircle around her. One penetrates her. She screams. I still remember her voice, she screams without words.” “Then one of them raises a knife,” she said, “and they just slaughtered her.”

Another account cited by the NYT report is that of Shoam Gueta, who recounted horrific scenes of women being raped and massacred. Volunteer emergency medical technicians described finding bodies with signs of sexual violence at rave sites and kibbutzim, regretting their inability to document more due to religious rules and the need to respect the dead. Despite the difficulties, Israeli police continue to uncover evidence of sexual violence.