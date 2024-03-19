Baja California prepares for a day of climate variability, according to the forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN) of the National Water Commission (CONAGUA). Partially cloudy skies are expected during the day, with the probability of isolated rains in the region. Meanwhile, in Baja California Sur, the sky will be mostly clear, with scattered clouds and no rain forecast.

The morning conditions in Baja California Sur will be cool to mild, contrasting with the cold to very cold that will be experienced in the mountain areas of Baja California, where frost is expected. In the afternoon, the weather will become cool to mild in Baja California, while in Baja California Sur a warm to hot environment is expected.

The northwest wind will be the protagonist on the peninsula, with speeds between 10 and 20 km/h and gusts of up to 40 km/h. Isolated rains, estimated between 0.1 and 5 mm, could mainly affect Baja California, while minimum temperatures will range between -5 and 0 °C in the mountains of Baja California, with the possibility of frost.

This climate change is due to the weakening of the cold core low pressure, which was affecting the southwest of the United States and will stop influencing Mexico throughout this Tuesday.

Meteored. Climate of San Diego, Tijuana, Mexicali and other communities in Baja California

According to Meteored, mostly clear skies will be seen in San Diego, California, although cloudy skies are expected in the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 9°C and 20°C during the day, the maximum of which will be reached around 12:00. Moderate west winds will prevail, with gusts that may reach up to 32 km/h in the afternoon.

In Tijuana, mostly clear skies are anticipated, although clouds are expected for the afternoon. Temperatures will vary between 9°C and 22°C, with their highest point around midday. The moderate west wind will be constant, reaching gusts of up to 34 km/h during the afternoon.

In Mexicali, Similar conditions are expected, with mostly clear skies and possible clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will show a range of 11°C to 27°C, with the maximum temperature expected around 16:00. Moderate northwest wind will be predominant, with gusts that could reach up to 31 km/h in the afternoon.

Rosarito You will experience mostly clear skies, although clouds are expected during the afternoon. Temperatures will vary between 12°C and 18°C, with the highest point around midday. A moderate west wind is expected, with gusts that could reach up to 23 km/h in the afternoon.

In Cove, clear skies will predominate, although clouds are expected towards the afternoon. Temperatures will remain between 10°C and 20°C during the day, with the maximum expected around midday. The moderate west wind will be constant, with gusts that may reach up to 30 km/h during the afternoon.

Tecate It will dawn with mostly clear skies, although they are expected to become cloudy towards the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 4°C and 21°C during the day, with the highest forecast around 2pm. A moderate northwest wind is expected, with gusts that could reach up to 32 km/h in the afternoon.

In The Rumorosa, The day will begin with mostly clear skies, although clouds are expected in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be between 4°C and 16°C during the day, with the highest point expected around 16:00. The moderate north wind will be predominant, with gusts that may reach up to 31 km/h during the afternoon.

Saint Quentin You will enjoy a clear sky with temperatures that will range between 10°C and 20°C. Northwest winds will be moderate, with gusts that could reach between 18 and 33 km/h.

Finally, San Felipe It will have a sunny day with temperatures ranging from 15°C to 23°C. Northwest winds are expected with gusts of 15 to 27 km/h.