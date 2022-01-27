The National Meteorological System (NMS) highlights that for the time of january 27, 2022 is forecast partly cloudy sky and cold to very cold environment at sunrise in areas of Mexico state.

For this Thursday there is a great probability of experiencing frost in high areas surrounding the Valley of Mexico region, the temperature will be from -5 to 0 °C in mountainous areas from Mexico, Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila and Zacatecas.

While for the rest of the day, as detailed by the CONAGUA body, conditions of sky with scattered clouds and no rain in Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

The estimated maximum temperature in Edomex will be from 23 to 25 degrees Celsius, as well as the minimum at dawn from 7 to 9°C.

The wind will blow from the south component from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h.