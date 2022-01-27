Weather Snow is expected on the weekend, especially for Uusimaa, there are ingredients for even the worst snowstorm in winter

From Saturday, snow will be practically all weekend and beyond.

This weekend there is promising snowfall especially in Uusimaa but also elsewhere in Finland. Temperatures will remain below zero over the weekend in almost the entire country.

There may even be a very heavy snowstorm in the winter, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Juha Tuomola.

“Of course there are good ingredients for that.”

It is still difficult to estimate the amount of snow coming, but according to Tuomola, it may snow about 35–40 centimeters in Uusimaa. Currently, there are snow observations in the range of six centimeters to 27.

The snow situation in Southwest Finland may also change. According to Tuomola’s estimate, there may be about 20 centimeters more snow there.

On Friday much of the country is cloudy. The rains from Thursday’s rainy areas recede east during the night and day. According to Tuomola, the temperature in the south is in the stages of zero and in Lapland it is about a dozen degrees below zero.

“New snowfall will start spreading on Saturday morning.”

During Saturday, rain may still come as water or sleet in Southwest Finland, Satakunta and Western Uusimaa. From Sunday morning, however, it will turn into snow all over the country.

Snowfall is least pronounced in northern Lapland, where it comes mainly as local deaf people.

Snow seek from Saturday practically the whole weekend and beyond.

“The snowfalls are slowly starting to move southeast, but as early as Monday morning, snow is coming in quite a few places, from the eastern part of the country to the south coast. On Monday, the western part of the country is starting to get rainy, ”says Tuomola.

Temperatures on Saturdays and Sundays range from a few degrees in the south to as high as 15 degrees in Lapland.

The winds can get stronger in the sea areas over the weekend until the storm. On land, gusts in the south and east can be up to 18 meters per second on Saturday and about 15 meters per second on Sunday.