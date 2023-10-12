October 12th is World Rheumatic Diseases Day, among the main causes of disability in Europe. The aim of the numerous initiatives planned is to increase the level of awareness of these pathologies, which struggle to be diagnosed quickly. In Italy they strike 5.4 million of people including many young people and children (on average 10 thousand children are affected by it every year). Rheumatic diseases are basic pathologies autoimmune and inflammatory and are differentiated into over 200 specific pathologies, the best known (and most confusing) of which are arthritis and arthrosis: both are characterized by pain accompanied by stiffness, but they differ in several points. That’s how.