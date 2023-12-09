Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

The “climate kiosks” in the Blue Zone of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) site deliver a set of messages about climate change, its causes, repercussions, negative effects, and effective solutions to curb them, the most prominent of which are “The journey of change to protect planet Earth and humanity begins now,” “Peaceful coexistence among peoples,” and “ “Love,” “Peace for the World,” “Climate Justice,” “Activating the Loss and Damage Fund and financing it by various countries of the world,” “A Green World for Future Generations,” and “Sustainable Environment,” while at the same time presenting best practices. To reduce the immediate and future repercussions of climate change.

The “kiosks” distributed 50 civil organizations from different parts of the world in a space allocated to them by the United Nations in the Blue Zone at the “COP28” site. With this craftsmanship, it gave each organization its privacy, and gave it the ability to present its initiatives and broadcast its messages in a distinct manner in line with the status of this global event, amid There is a wide interest among visitors to view and discover the message of each “kiosk” individually. The area designated for these organizations continues its various activities throughout the days of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Expo City Dubai, which included a group of sustainable initiatives and projects in the field of the environment and confronting climate change.

“Al-Ittihad” toured the area of ​​“civil organizations’ booths,” to find in each organization’s “kiosk” the magic of its initiative. The place is an environmental painting full of nature’s colors and its creative vocabulary. Therefore, there is no escape for its visitor except to document some of its messages related to protecting the environment and humans together from… Implications of the global climate change crisis.

Climate justice

Daniel Birrell, representative to the United Nations in New York, and a member of the Baha’i International Community, said that the university is keen to support efforts to confront global challenges such as climate change, noting that the university’s “kiosk” in the Blue Zone at “COP28” provided the opportunity for visitors to write their wishes. For the future, on scraps of papers and hung on the walls of the “kiosk”. He stated that most of the wishes of visitors to the booth from various countries of the world were (love, peace, climate justice, a green world for future generations, the journey of change to protect planet Earth and humanity has begun now, peaceful coexistence among the peoples of the world, a better future for humanity, activating the Loss and Damage Fund, and many others). ), explaining that the purpose of the initiative is to provide the opportunity for visitors to “COP28” to hear each other.

Birrell praised the UAE’s efforts in global climate action, as the UAE plays a prominent role in supporting international efforts aimed at confronting the challenges of climate change, in line with the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations for the year 2030.

Spreading hope

Eva Loshin, a sociologist at the Green Economy Institute at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, said that the “kiosk” is keen to deliver a message that motivates women to carry out their environmental roles in order to develop societies and preserve them from the effects of climate change, such as water shortages and drought.

She added that the organization’s message, through its participation in “COP28,” is to “spread hope for a better future for humanity without climate change,” pointing to the Institute’s keenness to highlight and communicate women’s economic and social viewpoints on the issue of climate change and explain them in a simplified way, based on its belief in the efforts of these women. The category of society in maintaining the possibility of avoiding the rise in global temperature exceeding the level of 1.5 degrees Celsius, food security, agriculture, water and many others.

Lushin pointed out that “COP28” is an ideal platform for climate action, as it hosts many sessions and workshops for international experts in order to develop innovative solutions to change the current situation, in addition to providing the opportunity for participants from different countries of the world to express their opinions on the global issue of climate change.

Ocean monitoring

For her part, Fiona Beckman, a member of the “POGO” organization for monitoring the global ocean, explained that the organization’s mechanism of action is related to monitoring the oceans, raising awareness, and calling for their protection from the repercussions of climate change, as climate change represents a major threat to the safety of the oceans worldwide, and it is a threat that is added to Environmental changes caused by human activities.

She explained that the organization seeks, through its participation in “COP28,” to educate visitors about the extent of climate impacts on the oceans, the most prominent of which are the rise in the temperature of its waters, the rise in its levels, the increase in its acidity, and changes in the patterns of its water currents, which ultimately contributes to negatively affecting the health of the oceans and species. Marine creatures in it.

Beckman pointed out that “COP28” is an important conference for global civil organizations, with the aim of allowing them to spread environmental awareness among peoples, and spread climate solutions based on nature and climate policies, because of their most prominent role in protecting the planet and confronting climate challenges, pointing out that The great momentum in the conference sessions, which the UAE is hosting until the 12th of this month in Expo City Dubai, contributes to inspiring countries around the world about the importance of collective action in confronting the issue of climate change and developing immediate solutions to it.