Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines says which country will host the meeting and that, at the request of both sides, Lula will be invited

The presidents of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and Guyana, Irfaan Ali, will meet next Thursday (14.Nov.2023) to discuss the situation involving the Essequibo region, in Guyana. According to the government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the country will host the meeting.

Celac (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) and Caricom (Caribbean Community) will mediate the meeting between the 2 leaders. In a letter sent to Maduro and Ali, the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, said that the meeting will be “historic” It is “a success”. read the full document (PDF – 348 kB).

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will be invited, “The order” of the 2 countries.

Earlier, this Saturday (Dec 9, 2023), Maduro called the Brazilian president. According to the federal government, Lula said it was important to avoid unilateral measures that would lead to an escalation of the situation – Venezuela held a referendum on December 3 on the annexation of part of Guyana’s territory. Caracas says the Venezuelan population approved the annexation.

The announcement of the meeting comes on a day in which Maduro spoke in “dialogue”: