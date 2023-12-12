One of the most remembered finals of the Copa Libertadores in recent years is undoubtedly the one between Flamengo and River, who premiered in 2019 the “Single Final” that continues to be played to this day, and that will remain in everyone's memory. for the unexpected outcome.
The thing is that the “Millonario” comfortably won the game and was on his way to consecration for the second consecutive time, but Gabriel Barbosabetter known as “Gabigol”, appeared in agony and scored a double to reverse history in Lima, and allow “Mengao” to lift the title for the first time in its history.
Four years later, the Brazilian attacker spoke with the PodPah YouTube channel and revealed unknown stories of that definition. “At halftime, I came to the locker room and told Jorge Jesús: 'It hurts a lot.' He replied: 'Screw you, you're going to the countryside and you're going to stay there until you die.'”began.
“Then I remember we were losing, and at the end of the game I started praying, saying, 'Lord, it's not possible that we're going to lose and you're not going to do anything.'”he added. “Shortly afterwards I scored the goal. So I said to God, 'Now I understand.' And shortly after I made the second one. 2 goals in 3 minutes. How do you explain this? I'm sure it was God. That day, God put his hand on me and said, 'Today is your day,'” ended.
“I have one more year of contract with Flamengo, until the end of 2024. Starting in the middle of the year I am free (to sign a pre-contract). This is the reality. I really appreciate the affection. I have been in Sao Paulo for three or four days. “I'm in the restaurant and the Corinthians fans always come up to talk to me,” he said about his future.
“I had a conversation with Flamengo, about the renewal. I have one more year left on my contract and it could be the last one in the Flamengo shirt. You don't know what will happen… I want it to be special, in the best way. It is a very beautiful story”, he concluded.
