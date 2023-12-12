“In the 2019 Libertadores final, they hit me on the ankle. I got to the locker room at the ET and I told Jorge Jesús: 'It hurts a lot.' And he responded: 'Fuck you, go to the field and die in there.' “I prayed during the game, what happened that day was the work of God.”

