He Jumbo Visma was ahead of the traditional tribute of the last stage to the winner of a grand tour, in this case the Back to Spaina race that the Dutch team has dominated overwhelmingly to the point of placing three of its riders on the final podium, while Egan Bernal takes stock.

A podium that makes up Sepp Kuss, the surprising winner, Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic, two of the best cyclists in the world and who wanted to make clear their joy for the triumph of their partner, the luxury gregarious who has helped them in their numerous triumphs.

Bernal, in the middle of the Jumbo Visma title party, had time to analyze what has happened in the race and the team’s present Ineos.

The Colombian cyclist finishes his second big race on 209, after having concluded the Tour de France, and after the strong accident in January 2022.

“Happy, today’s stage was extremely hard. There is tomorrow (Sunday) and I am glad to have finished this Vuelta,” he said in Spain.

And he added: “I really want to continue working for next year, very motivated and hopeful to continue doing things well.”

The champion of the 2019 Tour and the 2021 Giro was clear when stating that today Ineos is not the strong team of previous years.

“A few years ago we were the leading, dominant team and now we are no longer the dominant team and that gives us motivation,” he said.

