Sydney.- Cleo Smith, the four year old australian girl what happened 18 days kidnapped Until his rescue in early November, he suffered from nightmares and sudden mood swings, his parents said in the first interview after the event.

“Every day and every night is different. She’s fine. She’s happy and bubbly (and then) she gets sad or mad. But she’s getting over it,” her mother, Ellie Smith, and stepfather, Jake Gliddon, told the show. 60 Minutes, issued on Sunday night by the Australian network Nine.

Cleo was kidnapped in the early hours of October 16 while he was sleeping in a campsite with his family and the police managed to free her on November 3 after a huge operation.

The girl was found physically unharmed and locked in a room full of dolls in a house owned by Terence Kelly, 36, and tried for the kidnapping of the minor, three kilometers from Cleo’s family home.

The little girl, says her mother, remembers that she was “scared” while she was locked up and now behaves “differently”, without giving more details about her behavior.

The first day after being released “at seven in the morning she was jumping, dancing, singing. She was so happy. That was a beautiful moment, seeing her as she was before. We have seen her do it a million times before (the kidnapping) and now a million later, and it’s still different, it always will be, that’s our life now,” the mother declared.

Chloe’s mother and stepfather indicated in the interview that their plans include moving to another city and “building our daughters’ childhoods, with many fishing and camping activities (…) we are going to have an incredible life.”

The accused admitted the kidnapping of the minor during a court hearing at the end of January and is scheduled to appear in court on March 25 to know the date of his sentence for this crime, punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison.