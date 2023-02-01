The winter transfer market is over and all the clubs in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX have closed ranks in their squads, so they will have to go for the title with their current squad. In this way, we present you with all the information you should know about the activity of Day 5 of the contest.
For this weekend we will have several interesting matches such as León vs. Pachuca, Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL and Monterrey vs. Toluca.
For this reason, in 90min we give you all the information you need to know so that you do not miss any match on date 5 with its dates, times and transmission channels.
|
channels
|
sky
|
IZZI
|
MEGACABLE
|
DISH
|
TOTAL PLAY
|
The stars
|
102 / 1102
|
102 / 702
|
2
|
102
|
102
|
Nine
|
150 /1150
|
109 / 709
|
9
|
N/A
|
159
|
TV picture
|
103 / 1103
|
3 / 703
|
4
|
103
|
3
|
Aztec 7
|
107 / 1107
|
7 / 707
|
5
|
101
|
7
|
Aztec One
|
101 / 1101
|
1 / 701
|
3
|
101
|
13
|
TUDN
|
547 / 1547
|
501 / 890
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
503
|
ESPN
|
550 / 1550
|
508 / 895
|
41
|
338
|
558
|
Fox Sports
|
549 / 1549
|
505 / 892
|
twenty
|
N/A
|
563
|
fox sports 2
|
552 / 1552
|
506 / 893
|
36
|
N/A
|
564
In case you do not have cable television, there are also streaming applications. Televisa Deportes with VIX and VIX Plus, TV Azteca, Star+, Fox Sports Premium and ESPN Play.
