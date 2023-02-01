The day after the words of the Melonian Giovanni Donzelli and the storm over the alleged papers revealed by the undersecretary of FdI, Andrea Delmastro, everyone in the Chamber is waiting for Minister Nordio’s speech. The controversy unites the oppositions. From Nicola Zingaretti and the Democratic Party, who ask for “the resignation” of Calenda up to 5 stars, like the grillino Francesco Silvestri. To ease the tension outside the Parliament there is the force supporter Giorgio Mulè: “Perhaps he gave a hand to the oppositions”. Giulio Ucciero’s service

Edited by Cinzia Comandè

