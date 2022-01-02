The governor of Rio, Claudio Castro (PL), tested positive for covid-19 this Sunday, 2. He used his Twitter account to publicize that he was tested this morning and that the virus was detected – for the second time.

The governor of Rio had been infected for the first time in October 2020. He stated that he has mild symptoms, “just a little runny nose”. Castro said he will comply with all protocols and encouraged vaccination.

“This Sunday morning I took the Covid-19 test and unfortunately it tested positive – for the second time. I am well. Just a little runny nose. I will take care of myself and comply with all protocols. Get vaccinated! This is the best way to fight Covid!” wrote the governor.

Castro decided to carry out a test to detect the virus after the Secretary of State for Finance, Nelson Rocha, with whom he met in person last Wednesday, 29, inform him about the positive diagnosis for the disease on Friday, 31. The Secretary of State for Government, Rodrigo Bacellar, who participated in the meeting, also tested positive. The file holder is asymptomatic.

