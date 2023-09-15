He has just been transferred and the presidential candidate of Brunette, Claudia Sheinbaum has already begun to make the weight of the baton in Mexico City, where its dolphin, Omar García Harfuch He launches himself in search of the leadership of Mexico City and he also already anticipates that the gubernatorial candidates will be chosen through polls and raffles. Whom Sinaloa The list is already long waiting for your blessing to be candidates for: mayors, senators and federal and local deputies.

As political head of the state, the Governor Rubén Rocha It also has to be taken into account when deciding on the candidacies and it has already been announced that these will take place in mid-November and since time is going very quickly, many are already desperate to be taken into account. Between the morenistasfor the senators it is mentioned: It is possible that Imelda Castro seek re-election, likewise, that the leader of the congress, Feliciano Castro He also wants to be a senator just like the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas.

Among the most powerful officials in the cabinet are mentioned Enrique Inzunzabut it seems difficult for him to leave the general secretary of the government before the end of the six-year term, also the secretary of economy, Javier Gaxiola Coppeland it is possible that the mayor of Culiacán, Juan de Dios Gàmez try to run for your own term in the mayor’s office and in Ahome Gerardo Vargas, go for re-election as plan B.

The fight will not be easy, so it is not enough to be close to Claudianor to Rocha to be anointed candidates, but they must have popularity, so it is anticipated that despite many being signed up, at the very moment there will be very few chosen.

Potpourri. The red warning lights are beginning to light up due to the Covid outbreaks that have arisen in some educational establishments, such as the case of the EST-2 of The Mochis where there were already 5 infections and the authorities decreed that students and teachers come with face maskin a Scally primary, or in Culiacan where classes were suspended in a private school, so preventive measures have to be taken for the concentrations that will be held in all cities at the ceremonies of the Cry of Independence from today.

In Culiacan he Governor Rubén Rocha He announces that the party will be big, enlivened by: Yuridiathe Lemon Band Roller and countless other artists. The surveillance operation is now ready and there will be free transportation for attendees. There will be a drone show.

DROUGHT. At an orange traffic light it declares JAPAMA the critical situation of water scarcity, because it has not rained on the mountains and the dams have low storage, which echoes the Mayor Gerardo Vargas and they call to save the vital liquid, not to waste.

LAWSUIT. In the streets, in the courts and in the media, there was still fighting yesterday afternoon, between Congress, the state government and the UAS.Meanwhile he rector Jesús Madueña appeared before the judge to respond to accusations of irregular purchases of 45 million pesos of tortillas.

“The candidates will be chosen with polls”: Claudia Sheinbaum, presidential candidate.

More from the same author: