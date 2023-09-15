Rome, Rai top manager blackmailed by an escort. Paid around 100 thousand euros

She was in the apartmentman he had been blackmailing for over a year, a 66-year-old Rai top manager. It’s about a young 30 year old Moldovan escort, Adina Manolache, surprised at the last appointment for the delivery of a thousand euros to the victim’s home, in Prima Porta. Who had met the young woman on the site “Bakeka Meetings”already at the center of others investigations of the police both in terms of extortion and blackmail but also in cases of sexual violence. From their paid attendance, which began in September last year, a more in-depth knowledge was born. But it was only one trap that the girl had organized to convince the official to pay her 5 thousand euros on several occasions.



The young woman would have told almost immediately to be desperate because below evicted in his home in Labaro, but also worried because one of the children she had to undergo a delicate surgery and again because she was persecuted by some criminals. As reported by Corriere della Sera Rome, now unable to free himself from the relationship with the 30-year-old, the victim also had to pay the expenses for his sister’s alleged funeral. Following the alleged the young woman’s relationship with criminals has become increasingly present in the messages that the escort sent to the official, to the point that among those received by the victim there was also one in which it was said: “Time outsay hello to yours cats”. Threats directed at the 66-year-old, who was experiencing a dramatic emotional period following the disappearance of his partner.

The investigators do not rule out that the young woman has took advantage of the man’s state of mind to continue asking for money, inventing other reasons to evade the customer’s suspicions. “I gamble, I’m one gambling addict”the escort would have told him around last August 15th that, given the man’s doubts, she had begun to scare him by telling him that the criminals who had also threatened her with a knife at the throat – by sending him a photo of that moment – they knew where he lived. And actually one night a few weeks ago official received a visit from an individual then fled by car after ringing the intercom at his home. The episode that convinced the 66-year-old to turn to the police to get out of the tunnel.

