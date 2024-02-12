In a gesture that reveals their most personal side, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and her husband Jesús María Tarriba offered an intimate look at their relationship in a special episode of their podcast on the occasion of the Day of love and Friendship.

From Culiacán, Sinaloa, the couple shared details about their love story, which dates back to their days as students at the Faculty of Engineering.

In this special broadcast, Sheinbaum, former head of Government of Mexico City, and Tarriba invited their followers to be part of their February 14 celebration, sharing anecdotes and advice about love.

Between laughter and emotional moments, the couple discussed a variety of topics, from zodiac signs to their favorite food, showing a dynamic full of complicity and mutual affection.

In a gesture of admiration, Jesús María Tarriba praised Claudia Sheinbaum's intensity and empathy, highlighting her interest in others and her fascinating personality.

The candidate of Morena and her allies, for her part, highlighted the importance of patience and understanding in a relationship, underlining the need to prioritize love over disagreements.

“Jesus and I shared a breakfast full of love and memories, while we reviewed our 8 years together,” said Claudia Sheinbaum.

“From singing our favorite bolero, exploring the horoscope and the characteristics of our sign, to talking about physics.”

With this special episode, Sheinbaum and Tarriba not only share their love story, but also offer a message of hope and affection on a day dedicated to celebrating the bond between people.

The UNAM scientist mentioned that she was in Sonora, Baja California, Baja California Sur and Sinaloa, before preparing for the start of her campaign, next March 1, in the capital's Zócalo.