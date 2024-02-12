Quick Test | In the test, Finland's oldest restaurant converted into a cafe with a million-dollar renovation

Cajsan Helmi has opened its doors in the old premises of the restaurant Kaisaniemi after an extensive renovation. The atmosphere is delightful, but the place also shows incompleteness.

Quick test Cajsan Helmi Where? Kaisaniemiranta 6. When? Tue–Sat 11–19, Sun 11–18. How much? Coffee or tea 4.20 e. Pastries around 6.90-13.5 e. Sparkling wine 9.80 e/12 cl, champagne 14.8 e/12 cl.

Now it's open.

Finland's oldest almost continuously operating catering shop has opened under a renovated name. Restaurant Kaisaniemi has become a cafe Cajsan Helmi.

Place is important to many people. Throughout history, the walls have seen and heard a lot. Restaurant Kaisaniemi was founded as early as 1827, and in 2019 it was closed after being empty for a few years.