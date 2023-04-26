The Colombian Women’s National Team is warming up for what will be its participation in the World Australia and New Zealand which will be held next July and where the tricolor wants to have a leading role.

Set led by coach Nelson Abadía Its objective is to make a historic participation and bring joy to the Colombian fans who dream of the long-awaited women’s title.

Possible friendly games prior to the Women’s World Cup

the tricolor wants to arrive at the orbital appointment with the best possible preparationThat is why this year he has participated in several friendly games around the world, where he has left positive feelings and some doubts.

In his last two outings, The Colombian Women’s National Team did not achieve the desired result against two European powers. On February 21, they fell to France 5-2, and a few days later, they were defeated by the Italian team 2-1; both commitments were disputed in the old continent.

And thinking about what will be his debut in the championship organized by FIFA, the cast of Nelson Abadía would be close to finding a rival to play two friendly matches, one within the national territory and the other outside the country.

According to the information of the journalist Melissa Gallego Giraldothe Colombian Football Federation would be close to reaching an agreement with the Panamanian Football Federation to schedule two friendly games in preparation for the World Cup.

Linda Caicedo is the benchmark for the tricolor. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

The communicator revealed that the first match could take place in the city of Cali on June 17. The match that could be played at the Pascual Guerrero stadium, would serve to bid farewell to the Colombian National Team that will represent the country in the orbital event. While the remaining match would be held 4 days later in Panama.

Although there is still nothing confirmed by the FCF, Colombian fans hope that a friendly game will be organized to say goodbye to the team led by Nelson Abadía.

Important! 🚨 Women’s Panama 🇵🇦 will have two friendlies before traveling to Europe, prior to the World Cup. The rival: Colombia 🇨🇴, a match in Cali on June 17 and another in Panama on June 21, which would be the farewell match on homeland.🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/mXZG1psiJM — Melissa Gallego Giraldo (@MelissaGallegoG) April 25, 2023

Debut of Colombia in the World Cup

The Colombia Women’s National Team, will play their first match in the World Cup on July 24 against the South Korean team at the Allianz Stadium. The game will be key in the aspirations of the tricolor to overcome the group stage, where it also shares zone H with Germany and Morocco.

