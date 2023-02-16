Dhe German film gets around 600 million euros in subsidies every year – and anyone who wants to describe the effect that this huge sum has in a reasonably appropriate way should not be too fine with superlatives: German film is doing worse than it has been for decades, since the commercial collapse of German cinema in the early 1960s. The German film still exists; but you won’t find him anymore, not in the cinemas at least, not in the talks and, if it’s not the Berlinale, not at the big festivals either, not in Venice or Cannes, where since 2017, since Fatih Akin’s “Out of Nowhere” , no more German films were shown in the competition.

The German film is not dead; it’s just too weak to live, chronically underfunded considering that four or five million counts as a decent budget when, just for example, American films that do without special effects and action scenes, films like Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story ‘ that cost three to four times as much and compete for the same audience for the same ticket price.