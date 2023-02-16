“From the projections of the State Accounting Office it emerges that the ratio between expenditure paid by the State for Long Term Care (Lct), aimed at the elderly and non self-sufficient disabled people, and GDP will go from 1.9% in 2020 to 2.8% in 2070“. This was underlined by the general secretary of the Insurance Supervision Institute (Ivass), Stefano De Polis, on the occasion of a hearing in the Senate on forms of supplementary social security. “To these expenses – he added – must be added those incurred directly by families, which in 2021 were estimated at 23 billion euros, adding the costs of stays in socially assisted residences, home assistance by family members or caregivers professional”.

“To meet the present and future needs of non self-sufficient elderly people”, according to De Polis “it may be appropriate involve the insurance sector more. LTC policies are still not widespread in our country – he observes – These contracts, in the presence of a large number of policyholders, against premiums paid during working life are able to guarantee the disbursement of an insurance annuity or the of social/health services in favor of non self-sufficient subjects. For the development of this sector it would be useful to arrive at a shared and single definition of non-self-sufficiency or partial non-self-sufficiency. If the insurance provision consists in the direct provision of assistance and health services, it is then important to establish adequate and verifiable quality standards”, hopes the IVASS secretary.

“New methods of public-private cooperation, a remodeling of tax breaks and the desirable involvement of the Third sector – he specifies – can lead to the definition of economically sustainable and attractive insurance services for increasingly large audiences of users and, a circumstance not to be underestimated, attentive to the quality of services and human relations”.