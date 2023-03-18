The ‘Shark Look’ did his thing again! In chapter 179 of “At the bottom there is room”, Claudia Llanos once again had an interesting moment with Diego Montalbán. The chef left everything arranged so that Francesca would not suspect her false business trip to the provinces to go with ‘Victoria’; However, when he went to see her, he got an ugly surprise when he looked at her. Bleed by the nose. The main villain of the América TV series mentioned to him that he suffers from a rare incurable deadly disease and that his days are numbered, something that left him worried.

Does Claudia really have little time to execute her revenge against the ‘Noni’? Despite the fact that it seemed completely true, it is just another of Llanos’s great lies to manipulate Diego. The ‘Shark’s Gaze’ does not suffer from any disease and only lied to speed up his plan… which is yet to be revealed to “AFHS” fans.