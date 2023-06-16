The deputy with license from the PT, Gerardo Fernandez Noronarevealed new details about the alleged lawsuit between Claudia Sheinbaum and Alfonso Durazo Captured in the middle of the Morena National Convention.

In an interview with Joaquín López Dóriga, Fernández Noroña, who was alongside Sheinbaum during the tense momentassured that the head of government “has character“, like the rest of Morena’s ‘corcholatas’, and did not hesitate to agree with him in his claim to Durazo after being booed by militants upon their arrival at the event.

The candidate for the candidacy of the 4T reported that the head of government of CDMX complained to the governor of Sonora because the agreement that the ‘corcholatas’ not bring supporters to the event had not been respected, which was not fulfilled by Marcelo Ebrard and Ricardo Monrealfor which he considers that the morenista It was used.

Noroña revealed that sheinbaum “I was outraged” and his energetic claim to Durazo was evidence of his strong character, but he insisted on agreeing with him, since he considers it crucial to maintain unity in the movement, since the presidential candidacy will be defined among the six candidates.

“Claudia rightly states: this was not what was agreed, respect is certainly being disrespected, and she was outraged, I frankly think she is rightI see that there is criticism of her, she has character, the six of us who are there have characterwe wouldn’t be there if we didn’t have character”, he stressed.

“They didn’t know her, but Claudia has character, how can she not? she is a strong womanWhoever believes otherwise is wrong, she is a prepared woman with character. She was outraged and rightly so, she stood firm and gallantly throughout the journey (…) She is not looking for someone to pay her, but she was waiting for Durazo, “clarified the deputy with a license from the PT.

This was Sheinbaum’s claim to Durazo during the Morena National Convention. Photos: Video Captures

The PT recounted that Sheinbaum claimed to Durazo “that they had scolded her, that they had harassed her and that it was not correctto be respected and that she was tired of those attitudes”.

However, he clarified that the head of government is not the only ‘corcholata’ with character, because like her, Marcelo Ebrard, Adán Augusto López, Ricardo Monreal, Manuel Velasco and he will “respect our dignity”.