Canada | At least ten people were killed in a crash between a minivan and a semi-trailer truck in Canada

The police will inform about the matter later at night Finnish time.

At least Ten people were killed in a devastating two-vehicle crash in Manitoba, Canada on Thursday, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation says CBC News. Reuters also reported on the matter.

A semi-trailer truck and a minivan collided near the southwestern Manitoba town of Carberra, a source told the CBC on condition of anonymity.

The Manitoban unit of the Canadian Mounted Police has so far not disclosed the details of the accident. The mounted police will provide more information on the matter at a later press conference.