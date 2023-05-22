The alert for torrential rains that is active for this Tuesday in the Region of Murcia caused the suspension of classes in at least a dozen municipalities. As LA VERDAD has learned from municipal sources and the regional government, these are the schools and institutes of Lorca, Águilas, Puerto Lumbreras, Mazarrón, Cartagena, La Unión, Totana, Fuente Álamo, Aledo and Alhama and all the municipalities of the Mar Menor region: San Pedro del Pinatar, San Javier, Los Alcázares and Torre Pacheco. Nor will there be a class in the Murcian district of Lobosillo, as reported by the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano.

Thus, children in Infant, Primary and Secondary Education and Baccalaureate should not go to their schools this Tuesday. In addition, the activities of the day centers and that are carried out outdoors are also suspended.

This decision was announced by the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, in a meeting that is taking place this afternoon to evaluate, together with the General Directorate of Citizen Security and Emergencies, the notices of the Inunmur Special Civil Protection Plan against Floods in the Region of Murcia, activated this Monday.

The possibility of suspending school activity is determined by the situation in each municipality and always in coordination with the General Directorate of Emergencies. The directors of the educational centers that are affected will be informed of this situation through official channels.

The Ministry of Education reminds that the centers have an emergency and evacuation plan, and autonomy to act in the event of a sudden situation.

On the other hand, from the UPCT they reported the suspension of classes this Tuesday. In addition, the University of Murcia reported that the physical fitness test for access to the degree in Physical Activity and Sports Sciences scheduled for this Tuesday is postponed to May 30 due to the weather forecast.

It is important that citizens are informed through the official channels, web pages and social networks of 112 and Educarm, which will be permanently updated.

It should be noted that a large part of the Region of Murcia is under a yellow warning due to heavy rains this Monday and that tomorrow, Tuesday, the alert will be active for the entire territory. In addition, the regions of Valle del Guadalentín, Lorca and Águilas, as well as Mazarrón and Campo de Cartagena will have the orange notice active and Aemet anticipates that 30 liters per square meter can accumulate in just one hour.