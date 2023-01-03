Psychologist Jordan Peterson at a 2018 event in Florida. | Photo: Flickr/Gage Skidmore

The Council of Psychologists of the Province of Ontario (CPO), in Canada, would be applying a punishment to psychologist Jordan Peterson, author of the bestseller “12 Rules for Life” (Alta Books, 2018). Peterson himself broke the news on Twitter, claiming the CPO “required me to undergo social media communication retraining.” He also said that none of the more than ten claimants had ever been a patient of his or even knew any of his patients.

The accusation to the professional body would be that he is “causing harm to people”. If he refuses to take the training, he may be subjected to a professional “court” and even lose his registration as a clinical psychologist. The allegations would be accumulated over the last four years because of Peterson’s publicly expressed opinions. In a video, for example, last Monday, he interviewed on his channel Chloe Cole, a girl who thought she was transsexual, but gave up on the transition. In the video’s description, she is described as “indoctrinated, affirmed [no gênero errado] and put on an irreparable path at age 15” and “abandoned by the community and the doctors who [antes] pushed her.”

At the end of the interview, he it says, visibly moved, that “what happened to you is unforgivable” and that “I suspect that the medical community that was complicit in this kind of butchery work has a terrible shock waiting for them in the legal domain”. In conclusion, he estimated that “the tide is turning” since the closure of the Tavistock Gender Transition Clinic in the UK, and predicted that doctors responsible for prescribing sex reassignment for young people who are not true transsexuals will one day have to pay repairs.

The professor, who taught for many years at the University of Toronto, emerged as a political personality in 2016, when he came forward to denounce a bill (C-16) that would have the effect of coercing citizens to use pronouns invented by identity holders, which for him it represented the first attempt to establish coercive expression in the English-speaking world in centuries and, as such, would violate freedom of expression. Before being readmitted to Twitter by Elon Musk in November, Peterson had been banned from the social network for questioning the transition of Elliot Page (formerly Ellen Page) and saying that doctors who agreed to perform transsexual surgery in Page’s case would be criminals.

Peterson said Canada was now a place where “professionals can have their livelihoods and reputations very seriously threatened” for opposing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s progressive government. He asked that the entire disciplinary process be made public, but he doubted the CPO would agree.

The CPO’s most recent Twitter post is a secular “seasonal greetings” Christmas message, which has nine likes but more than 700 comments, the majority of Peterson followers protesting the potential punishment. The council has not yet commented on the case publicly.