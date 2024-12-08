World champion Max Langenhan seemed perplexed after the toboggan slap, Felix Loch was angry. “You just have to say it, unfortunately it wasn’t quite World Cup-worthy here,” said three-time Olympic champion Loch about the conditions at the Olympic ice track in Innsbruck-Igls. However, the 35-year-old did not want to blame the heavy defeat against his arch-rivals on “the difficult conditions”: “What the Austrians showed was really strong.” After the Langenhan victory and third place by hole at the season opener in Lillehammer The two German model lugers in the men’s single-seater came fifth and sixth behind four Austrians with Nico Gleirscher at the top. “We don’t need to hide, but the distance to the Austrians is simply too big. You really have to say that,” said the new national coach Patric Leitner. “I just drove badly,” said Langenhan. “I don’t know why they’re so far ahead. “It’s a bit noticeable,” said the 25-year-old. “We get a beating upstairs – and that in Austria. Of course it’s difficult.”