Thursday, January 4, 2024, 01:13



Ingredients: 1 kg of clams, 1 sweet onion, 1 moton pepper, chorizo ​​pepper meat, white bino, express cornstarch, olive oil, salt, pepper and water.

We put the clams in a bowl with salted water a couple of hours before cooking. We wash them and reserve. Sauté the onion and grated pepper for at least 15 minutes and add the white wine. We let it evaporate, add two teaspoons of chorizo ​​meat, stir and add a little water. Cover and let it simmer for another 15 minutes. We add the clams, raise the heat to high and cover. We move vigorously until they open. Those that don't, in the trash. Sprinkle with chopped parsley.