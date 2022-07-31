On the red clay of Teniski Centar Stella Maris in Umag, Croatia, they conquer the second title of the season in doubles

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini at the «Plava Laguna Croatia Open», ATP 250 (534.555 euros in prize money) on the red clay of Teniski Centar Stella Maris in Umag, Croatia, conquer the second double title of the season. The Azzurri defeated in the final 5-7, 7-6 (6), 10-7 the British-Finnish duo formed by Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara, respectively number 34 and 25 in the doubles ranking (best ranking for both).

