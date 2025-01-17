The General Directorate of Civil Protection and Emergencies of the Ministry of the Interior has warned this Friday that “significant weather change” expected next week throughout the peninsula and in the Canary Islands, with widespread rains due to the approach of several Atlantic storms.

“The difficult forecast of the phenomena advises stay informed at all times of the possible evolution of meteorological changes,” warns Civil Protection and Emergencies, in accordance with the predictions of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), in a press release.

After days of clear skies and night frosts, it is expected that next week the weakening and displacement of the European anticyclone will allow successive Atlantic storms approach the peninsula, that could leave widespread rainfall, more abundant in the southwest quadrant.

This weekend Clear skies and night frosts still remain, except in the Mediterranean area, where showers will continue for the rest of this Friday.

For Saturday and Sunday, the rainfall on the peninsula will subside, but not in the Balearic Islands, where the approach of a storm with a name, Gabri, will continue to leave cloudy skies and precipitation, although of less intensity.

During Sunday afternoon The first Atlantic front will arrive in Galicia, but rainfall will be restricted to the extreme northwest of the peninsula.

From the afternoon of Monday It is expected that the change in weather will affect the rest of the territory, due to the approach of a “deep” Atlantic stormwhich will induce open, mild and humid southwesterly winds.

The most intense and persistent rainfall is expected on the Atlantic slopeespecially in the southwestern peninsulawhere occasionally they could be accompanied by a storm.

They may also affect the Cantabrian and Mediterranean slopes, but in a more dispersed and occasional.

The same storm will affect Canary Islands starting Tuesday, with a chance of rain on all islands on Wednesday.

Minimum temperatures rise

Starting Monday too temperatures will increase significantly, especially minimum temperatures, and the frosts will progressively reduce from west to east of the peninsular territory. Snowfall will be restricted to high mountain areas.

Regarding the windstrong gusts with a southern component are expected on the Atlantic and Cantabrian slopes, with the probability that they will be locally strong in coastal and mountain areas.

He state of the sea It will get worse, especially starting Tuesday in the Gulf of Cádiz and in the following days in Galicia and the Cantabrian Sea.

Given these forecasts, Civil Protection and Emergencies recommends take extreme caution while drivingopt for main roads and highways and stay away from rivers, torrents and low areas of slopes and hills.

In case of sudden storms and intense rains, warning that you should not cross flooded sections driving or on foot, and that the rapid rise in water levels can damage vehicles parked in flood-prone areas and drag them away.