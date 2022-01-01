The Civil Defense of Belo Horizonte issued today (1st) warning about the possibility of heavy rains and gusts of wind in the capital of Minas Gerais. The alert is for rains ranging from 30 millimeters (mm) to 50 mm with lightning and wind gusts around 50 kilometers per hour (km/h) and is valid until 8 am on Sunday (2).

According to the Civil Defense, there is also the possibility of heavy rains in the metropolitan region of the capital. According to the agency, the weather remains unstable in the state, with the occurrence of rain showers at any time with occasional lightning and gusts of wind, especially in the Center, Northwest and Zona da Mata.

The Civil Defense bulletin released this Saturday also says that the rain tends to reduce in the North and in the Jequitinhonha Valley, one of the regions that was heavily affected by the high volume of rain throughout the month of December.

So far, the rains have left 12,783 homeless across the state. Six people died, 3,017 are homeless and 124 municipalities declared an Emergency Situation.

Tocantins

In Tocantins, the number affected by the flood of rivers in Tocantins rose to 399, according to the latest Civil Defense survey, released this Saturday. The number refers to people who had to be removed from their homes, displaced, homeless and/or who were isolated, but are still safe.

So far, there are 105 homeless and 86 homeless people. A further 173 people needed to be rescued or evacuated from risky areas, but they did not need a public shelter.

The floods hit the municipalities of Paranã, Rio dos Bois, Pedro Afonso, Tupirama, Tupiratins, Palmeirante, Bom Jesus, São Sebastião, São Miguel, Sampaio and Itaguatins.

The Tocantins Civil Defense also reported that one person died: a man who tried to swim across the São Domingos River, in rural Arraias, and ended up failing. The body was located by the Fire Department late yesterday afternoon.

