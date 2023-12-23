Ciudadanos completed the process of reorganization of its groups in the Region of Murcia with the election of its boards of directors. After the process that began in October, the autonomous community will be made up of those of Murcia, Cartagena–Mar Menor and Lorca.

“In the three groups, unity candidacies were presented that will allow the coordination of political action in each of the regions, working as a team,” according to the party in a statement.

The Murcia group will have María Ángeles Martí Bravo, vice mayor of Ceutí, as coordinator, who highlighted the “importance of the centrist project in the Region of Murcia to create solid and stable governments that generate trust, progress and well-being.” Eusebio Martínez will be responsible for directing the Cartagena-Mar Menor Group, and explained that “it is essential to keep the liberal center space alive in such polarized times.” Finally, Francisco Morales, former vice mayor of Lorca, who assumes the coordination of his group in the City of the Sun, considers that “we are going to continue working to highlight the usefulness of the political center to avoid falling into populism and radicalism.” See also Omar Montes, denounced for collapsing Madrid's Plaza de Colón Furthermore, working alongside them will be “a group of people involved, hard-working and loyal to a project that will be of vital importance in the politics of the coming years,” according to the Ciudadanos statement. The President of Ciudadanos in the Region of Murcia, María José Ros declared that “with this, Ciudadanos Region of Murcia is setting out to demand more real policies, and that are truly in contact with citizens. Our Region needs a political force like Ciudadanos, which prioritizes society as a whole for the common well-being, and which develops policies against lies, hypocrisy and lack of coherence. Today more than ever, a liberal center project that defends the interests of all Murcians with commitment and work is essential.

