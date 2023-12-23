His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, opened this Saturday morning the Kalba Heritage Market, located in the Qalaa area on both sides of Sheikh Saeed bin Hamad Al Qasimi Road, which was revived through its restoration and development of the surrounding area.

Upon his arrival, His Highness was received by Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler in the city of Khor Fakkan, Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler in the city of Kalba, and a number of senior officials, heads of government departments and bodies, and notables from the region.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah cut the opening ribbon and then walked around the market looking at the various commercial shops it contains that serve the residents of the city of Kalba and its visitors, and constitute a distinctive addition to economic, recreational, social and tourism activities.

His Highness listened to a detailed explanation about the process of reviving the market, which included the restoration of the old market, the houses and the old mosque, and the allocation of various commercial shops such as restaurants, cafes, and perfume and clothing stores.

The project, which aims to revive the old heart of the city, included urban renewal of the area while preserving the nobility, authenticity, heritage architectural designs and elements, and traditional building materials to mimic the ancient architectural style of the area with the aim of preserving the heritage, connecting the new generation to their past and heritage, and enhancing social cohesion and belonging to the region.

The heritage market consists of two rows of old shops, with a total of 104 shops, whose facades are distinguished by the heritage character that is in line with the traditional urban style of the old heart of the city. The market also contains a heritage arcade in front of all the shops, 570 meters long, with two different styles of wood and plaster, and arches of an architectural character. The heritage market is divided into two parts, east of Sheikh Saeed bin Hamad Street, with a length of 120 metres, and the second part of the heritage market, west of the street, with a length of 470 metres.

The market has been provided with a number of public and health services and facilities, along with developing the area’s infrastructure and paving all the roads surrounding the market. It includes 473 parking lots surrounding it from various locations, and the front and back streets, to facilitate visitors’ access to the various shopping and entertainment areas.

The market was also provided with a horse riding track for children and a place to take pictures with falcons, and a play area was provided for children, in addition to raising the efficiency of the valley passing near the market by cleaning, deepening, paving and strengthening parts of it with natural stone that was brought from the Kalba Mountains, and removing many of the challenges inside. The valley was paved on both sides, and two rows of palm trees were provided.

During his tour, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah saw a number of marine art displays. His Highness also visited the exhibition accompanying the Sharjah Vintage Car Club, informing His Highness of its most prominent contents and learning about the specifications and history of cars.