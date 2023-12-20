Dubai (WAM)

Manchester City won three new awards, in the BBC poll, which are the best team, the best coach for its Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, and the best athlete for the Norwegian Erling Haaland, the team’s striker in 2023.

Guardiola led City to achieve the historic treble, the English Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup, during the 2022-2023 season.

The 52-year-old Spanish coach raised his number of titles with Manchester City to 5 Premier League titles since he took over as coach in 2016.

“City” also won the Champions League title last June for the first time in the club’s history, after defeating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final match. Guardiola also led “City” to two titles in the FA Cup and four titles in the League Cup. .

Manchester City is currently preparing to compete in the final of the Club World Cup, for the first time in its history, as it faces Brazilian Fluminense in the final match scheduled for next Friday. Erling Haaland, the team’s striker, was crowned the best international athlete for the year 2023 earlier at the Personality of the Year ceremony. Sports.

The Norwegian player contributed 52 goals in all competitions last season, making City the second team in the English Premier League to achieve the treble, after Manchester United in the 1998-1999 season.