IIn the background the star of the Daimler plant in Esslingen-Mettingen rotates, in the foreground the meat on the spit in the Bagtas grill house. The rain-soaked street reflects the colorful lighting of a barbershop and a travel agency. Here, on Obertürkheimer Straße, a brutal street war began between youth gangs in the greater Stuttgart area on September 5, 2022. There were shots fired 19 times, so often that the public prosecutor later spoke of “Wild West scenes” in the criminal proceedings. The shooting was revenge for a gang member who had been given a black eye. The members are united by their shared childhood, the fight for recognition and an archaic concept of honor. Anyone who makes it to the notorious Stammheim correctional facility after a verdict enjoys hero status and is celebrated.

It started with the shooting in Mettingen. This was followed by shots in Plochingen in the Medellín restaurant, in Ostfildern and a few weeks ago in Schorndorf. There have now been at least 15 shootings. In addition, there are arsons, property damage and threats. In March 2023, a 32-year-old man was shot and disabled in front of a shisha bar in the Zuffenhausen district of Stuttgart, and in April an 18-year-old died in Asperg near Ludwigsburg. During a raid on Josef-Hirn-Platz in Stuttgart, a popular gang meeting place at the time, the police found a submachine gun in a shoulder bag. The most recent incident occurred this week in Stuttgart's Fasanenhof hotspot settlement – a 29-year-old man was seriously injured with a knife by dark-clothed attackers.