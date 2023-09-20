More laboriously than expected, Guardiola manages to get to grips with Red Star. City created a lot, but crashed into Glazer: the goalkeeper took turns blocking Rodri, Aké and Foden while Haaland’s shot went off the crossbar in the 26th minute. The Citizens ended the first half badly: first Bernardo Silva’s injury – Doku replaced him – then the Serbs’ advantage: Bukari sprinted on the edge of offside and beat Ederson. In the second half things got back on track: Alvarez equalized in the 47th minute after a splendid triangulation with Haaland, which ended with a dribble on the goalkeeper and a pass into an empty net. Glazer makes another miraculous intervention on the Norwegian’s tap-in (57′), but shortly afterwards he ruins everything. On the arcing path of Alvarez, he smooths the ball with his fist and Manchester comes back in the 60th minute. Rodri scores the goal of tranquility, at the end of a personal action concluded with an excellent shot to the far post (73′). Bobb looks for glory, Glazer counters well to avoid a worse loss