Rafa Nadal broke his silence last Monday. He was injured in a match in Indian Wells against Carlos Alcaraz a year and a half ago and since then things have not been easy for the Spaniard. Last January, another injury at the Australian Open forced him to stay away from the courts to date. He has missed the entire course and has the lowest ATP ranking of his career (237).

On Monday, on Movistar +, Nadal cautiously assessed Alcaraz’s figure. «We do not rush to judgments about him. He has a brutal projection. He has the power and the ambition, but many things can happen in races,” warned the Manacorí.

“May it continue to improve”



Regarding what advice he would give to Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil, Rafa Nadal acknowledged that he is “very bad at that, because I have learned more from examples than from words. But if I had to tell him something, he would just tell him to keep improving. At least, have the illusion of doing it, which is what keeps you motivated. “I train because I want to improve,” Nadal said.

He also talked about Novak Djokovic. «I think Novak experiences this in a more intense way than I have experienced. I think it would have been a bigger frustration for him not to get it. [ser el jugador con más Grand Slams de la historia], and maybe that’s why he has achieved it. I am not frustrated for one simple reason: I believe that I have done everything possible to make things go as well as possible for me. “I have been an ambitious person, but with a healthy ambition,” commented Nadal.