Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Riyad Mahrez, the star of Algeria and Manchester City, confirmed that the Moroccan national team is able to overtake Portugal and qualify for the World Cup semi-finals. In theory, I see that he can beat Portugal when the two teams meet in the quarter-finals next Saturday, and reach the semi-finals of the “World Cup 2022”.

He added: It is not possible to predict the finalists of the current version of the World Cup or the champion, because there is more than one distinguished team, and it can reach the final match, indicating that the next few days will reveal the secrets of the difficult tournament.

Mahrez said: If Algeria had been in the tournament, he would have performed honorably as well, but unfortunately we faced a strange “misfortune” in the final match of the qualifiers, and we have to forget about it and think about the future, so that the team returns stronger than the first.

The “City” star refused to choose a specific player as the best in the “World Cup”, and said: There is more than one player who drew attention to him, and it is difficult to prefer one player over the other.

Mahrez moved on to talk about Manchester City, stressing that the “celestial moon” is able to win the Champions League, in light of the team’s strength and appearance at a distinguished level.

On the other hand, Manchester City trained yesterday at the “Emirates Palace Hotel” stadium in the capital, Abu Dhabi, at the start of the team’s camp, in preparation for the resumption of the “Premier League”. The training was led by Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, with the participation of the great stars, including the Norwegian Halland, who were warmly welcomed.

The top scorer, Haaland, drew attention to him strongly, in the presence of the masses from the “City” school in Abu Dhabi, where many were keen to take memorial photos with him, as well as with other stars, and coach Guardiola, who also received a warm welcome during training.