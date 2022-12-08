The Investigating Court Number 5 of El Prat de Llobregat (Barcelona) has released this Thursday the woman accused of forcing an emergency landing at the Barcelona airport pretending that she was in labor. In total, 28 passengers took advantage of the moment they were being treated to escape from the plane that was covering a route between Casablanca (Morocco) and Istanbul (Turkey) and run through the facilities. The agents are still looking for 12 people among those who fled. The woman has accepted her right not to testify, and the court has withdrawn her passport, with the obligation to appear daily before the judicial authority, and the prohibition to leave the country. The case is open for the crimes of public disorder and favoring illegal immigration. The Moroccan Ministry of the Interior is silent when asked by EL PAÍS about the alleged existence of mafias that coordinate illegal entry actions into Spain and about the security controls at the Casablanca airport.

The episode took place early Wednesday morning. At 4:30 a.m., a flight from the commercial company Pegasus, which had left Casablanca with 228 passengers on board, gave the notice that it needed to land at the El Prat airport (Barcelona) because a five-month-old pregnant woman had stood up. Birth. After parking in one of the internal car parks of the facilities, and placing a double exit: one for a forklift (“ambulift”) through which the stretcher with the patient is evacuated, and another normal one, with the ladder, through which the medical and police personnel access, about thirty people escaped from the aircraft on the run.

Both Aena and the Ministry of the Interior are analyzing the possible rulings that allowed, for the second time since November last year, dozens of immigrants to use a critical infrastructure such as an airport to enter Spain illegally. Police sources criticize that Aena kept the plane’s ladder in place, and insist that this is the same problem that was detected in the almost identical episode that took place at the Palma de Mallorca airport in 2021, when 23 people escaped from an aircraft after for a man to fake a medical emergency. Aena, however, maintains that the ladder cannot be removed until all the operations for disembarking the patient have been completed.

The Investigating Court Number 4 of El Prat will be responsible for investigating the case, due to the date on which the events occurred and must re-evaluate the situation of the woman, who was assisted at the Sant Joan de Déu hospital (Barcelona ), where the doctors ruled out that she was in labor. Due to similar events, the Palma court ordered provisional detention for those involved in the landing on the island for a crime of sedition.

The Ministry of the Interior of Morocco remains silent in response to this newspaper’s consultation on the alleged existence of mafias that coordinate actions of illegal entry into Spain such as those registered at the Barcelona airport at dawn on Wednesday or a year ago at Palma de Mallorca, who have had the same modus operandi. The Department’s official spokesman maintained this same position when asked about the security controls at the Casablanca airport, the origin of the flight of the Turkish company Pegasus bound for Istanbul. Despite the close collaboration between the Moroccan and Spanish security forces, evident in particular in the fight against terrorism and against irregular immigration, opacity in the face of the press continues to be the norm in security matters in the Maghreb country.

Spanish researchers raised in 2021 the working hypothesis of an eventual coordination through Facebook. As EL PAÍS reported at the time, the National Police investigated a publication on social networks in which 40 people were being sought to participate in a “plan” to simulate a false medical emergency on a plane, force its landing in Spain and take advantage of the opportunity to stay on national soil. The agents also did not rule out that it could have been an improvised action. Or a mix of both. Until now, the Moroccan press does not seem to have paid special interest in these events that have occurred in Spain, beyond the echo that it has had in some digital portals through the reproduction of the News broadcast by Spanish agencies. Moroccan nationals do not need a visa to enter Turkey for a stay of less than 90 days —contrary to what happens to access the Schengen zone, as in the case of Spain—, so airlines do not require it. The Government of Ankara has signed agreements with North African countries that exempt their citizens from the need to apply for a visa. With the boost that tourism in Turkey has enjoyed in recent decades, low-cost airlines to Istanbul have increased their capacity. As published by EL PAÍS at the beginning of the infiltration of jihadist fighters into the Islamic caliphate established between Iraq and Syria between 2014 and 2019, the air connections from Europe and the Maghreb were used by Moroccan and Spanish jihadists to enlist in the ranks of the Islamic State (ISIS) across land borders from Anatolia.

