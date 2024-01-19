Anime Factory announced that the animated film CITY HUNTER The Movie: Angel Dust will arrive in Italian cinemas in February. Realized by Kenji Kodamathe feature film will only be available for a limited time in a three-day event, on February 19, 20 and 21.

We leave you now with the new poster for the film, under which you can discover further details thanks to the press release released by the company.

City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust: the official Main Poster of the film revealed

Milan, 19 January 2024 – Anime Factorylabel owned by Plaion Pictures which includes the best of anime, cinema and home video offerings, is pleased to reveal the official main poster of the highly anticipated anime film City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust by Kenji Kodama, which will finally arrive in Italy in cinemas in a special three-day event, the 19,20 and 21 February 2024.

Made by the Japanese animation studio Sunrise, famous for working on the original anime series of CityHunter and for many other successful works such as Cowboy Bebop And Gintama, City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust is the new film based on the legendary manga by Tsukasa Hojoa phenomenon that marked an era by selling beyond 50 million copies in Japan and winning fans all over the world. Made to celebrate the 35 years of the animated seriesthe arrival of this film in Italy represents an absolutely unmissable event for all fans, staging one of the most important narrative arcs of the original work: it marks the beginning of the last exciting act of Hojo's manga.

A dark technology called “Angel Dust” transforms its user into a super soldier and attracts the attention of a group of mysterious hitmen, who arrive in Tokyo to get their hands on the latest version of the weapon. The fight for this dangerous invention, which in the past cost the life of Ryo Saeba's partner, Hideyuki Makimura, will drag the City Hunter duo into a breathtaking story full of twists and turns.

In City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust, all long-time fans will be able to rediscover the elements they have learned to love in the manga and the animated series, from the investigative action to the typical humor that distinguishes the now iconic characters. To celebrate the 35 years of the most famous Japanese sweeper eversome of the most beloved Japanese comic and animation characters will make a special appearance in the film: the trio Cat eyes and the mythical Lupine III. The three Kisugi sisters protagonists of another great masterpiece by Tsukasa Hojo and the mythical gentleman thief created by Monkey Punch will enrich the large group of characters who will appear in the film, in which other well-known faces such as Miki and Falcon will return.

After the success of City Hunter: Private Eyesthe original director of the 90s TV series is once again leading the animation team, Kenji Kodama, who worked on the project as general manager. For City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust, Tuskasa Hojo expressed his full confidence in Kodama's abilities: ”The director always respects my opinion. He helped me carry CityHunter in the world. Part of the work lies in him. Even though the manga and anime are a little different from each other, I would like him to remain in charge”.

After the success of the Japanese release, City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust is ready to conquer the Italian public thanks to Anime Factorywith a special event at the cinema il 19, 20 and 21 February.

SYNOPSIS

When video creator Angie comes to the City Hunter Detective Agency looking for a missing cat, Ryo Saeba and Kaori Makimura think they have a simple case on their hands. However, an attempt on Angie's life changes the situation, leaving Ryo in the crosshairs of mysterious hitmen on the trail of Angel Dust, a military technology capable of creating super soldiers. Under the eye of his adoptive father Kaibara, Ryo will have to deal with a past from which he tried to escape for too long.

