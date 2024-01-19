Many Dutch people neglect the maintenance of their homes. Often because they don't have the time or money for it, the ING Housing Report showed. But you are a thief of your own wallet if you don't do it, says the Eigen Huis Association. A poorly maintained home will only cost you more. What jobs can you prevent worse by doing regularly? Experts explain.
Sanne Wolters
Latest update:
19-01-24, 16:38
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#jobs #home #regularly #39You #replace #bathroom #kit #years39
Leave a Reply