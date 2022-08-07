The mythical Fiat Panda
is the queen of city car
, enclosed in the A segment: compact, spacious, agile and accessible, the Italian knows how to offer many qualities at a price that starts at 15,000 euros and continues to dominate the sales charts of our market. Suzuki has been responding for years with the Ignis Hybrid
: the Hamamatsu mini SUV focuses on a simple design and a familiar environment, combined with practical solutions such as sliding rear seats and a full optional package that, in the 18,900 euros list, offers almost everything you could want from a car compact. The latest arrival, on the other hand, is there Toyota Aygo X
: the model was revolutionized this year and inherited a lot from its big sister Yaris. A modern style, streamlined by the 18 ”rims and by the possibility of also having a foldable canvas roof. The Japanese technicians, however, have staked everything on a petrol engine without electrification, unlike the two opponents which are supported by the 12 V mild hybrid technology. The Panda guarantees consumption in the order of 18.5 km / liter and five seats at sit that, however, the other two do not have. The Ignis is the most complete and the possibility of having AllGrip four-wheel drive makes it ideal even for those who live outside the city. The Aygo X attracts attention and when it comes to technology it is the most advanced: the price of the latter starts from 17,000 euros, but for the version used in trial it goes up to 23,200 euros.
