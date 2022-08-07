During an interview Pete Samuels, managing director of Supermassive Games, discussed the recent acquisition by Nordish Game, a Danish company. Supermassive is known for its horror titles, such as The Dark Pictures Anthology, the recent The Quarry and the exclusive PlayStation 5 Until Dawn.

The interview reveals a lot of information for those curious about what will happen to the studio after the acquisition, but one of the most notable points is certainly when Samuels talks about the company’s future plans. The prolific trajectory traveled so far with multiple annual releases will certainly be followed, with a roadmap that covers the next 5 or 6 years.

The next titles, while always remaining in the horror worlds, will try to bring innovation and diversification between genres, platforms and media. Samuels added that the acquisition will not hide them but rather will give them strength. Considering themselves still independent and, as Nordisk Games is not a publisher, they can easily choose which platforms to release their titles on.

Source: Dualshockers