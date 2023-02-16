Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The City match against its guest, Baynouna, on Friday evening, at Al-Nasr Club Stadium in Dubai, recounts the “Round 22” tape of the “First Division”, which will be completed on Saturday with the Al-Dhaid and Masafi matches, Al-Rams and Al-Taawon, the Knights of Spain and Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra, and will conclude Sunday with the confrontations between Hatta and Fujairah, Al-Arabi Hamriya, Al Orouba and Dibba Al Hisn, Emirates and Gulf FC.

City, ranked 16th with 13 points, and its guest, Baynouna, 15th, with 15 points, are competing to escape from the bottom of the standings occupied by the Knights of Spain with 6 points, after the latter lost to Baynouna 1-2 in the last round, while City lost 0-1 to Dibba Al-Hisn. The “runner-up” within the same round.

The “bottom race” seems more exciting in the current season 2022-2023 of the First League, in light of the adoption of the relegation of the two clubs that ranked in the last two places in the standings table, to the ranks of the Second League at the end of the league.

The league competition is held in the current season in two rounds, with a home-and-away system, and the matches are held at the stadiums of the teams mentioned first in the match schedule, while one team is excluded to rest in each round of the competition, and the champion and runner-up of the league qualify at the end of the season to the Professional League.