A wrong goal face to face with Ederson and a colorless test. Romelu Lukaku struggling to fit into the mechanisms of Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea and even against City the former Nerazzurri was one of the worst in the field. For Big Rom, who has always been loved and pampered in Milan, there was no lack of fierce criticism from Blues fans. “Inter cheated us. We want our money back“writes a fan.”Whoever advised Chelsea to buy Lukaku made a big mess“.”Pathetic test“, is the tenor of the comments on social networks.